Century To Try Again To Approve Tax Increase, Budget For Next Year

The Town of Century will redo a meeting to pass a tentative property tax increase and budget for the next fiscal year after botching the process on the first try.

An agenda for the public hearing held last week improperly indicated that property taxes would not increase. Council President Louis Gomez read from agenda, and with a 4-0 vote the council approved no property tax increase. But the resolution required, and signed at the end of the meeting by the council president, set a different millage rate than discussed and actually included a tax increase. The percent of the increase as stated in the resolution was also calculated wrong. The mistakes were caught by NorthEscambia.com and pointed out to town officials after the meeting.

Town Attorney Matt Dannheiser recommended that the council hold another meeting to approve the tentative tax rate and budget before moving on to a final approval.

The special meeting will be held September 28 at 5:30 p.m. The town is proposing a property tax increase with a millage rate of .9204, which is 7.1% greater than the rolled-back rate of .8553 mills. The rolled-back rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of property tax revenue as approved for the prior year. The town is proposing a $5.7 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022, up from $4.14 million during the current fiscal year. The increase is mostly due to income from grants.

Pictured: The Town of Century will hold another meeting to correct property tax millage mistakes made in this September 13 meeting. Pictured are Century’s accountant Robert Hudson (foreground, right), and council members (L-R) President Luis Gomez, Jr., Sandra McMurray-Jackson and Dynette Lewis. Pictured below: Other than NorthEscambia.com, no member of the public attended the public hearing. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.