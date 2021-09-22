Cantonment Man Twice Sold Meth To Undercover Deputy, ECSO Says

September 22, 2021

A Cantonment man was charged after allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover deputies on two different occasions.

Joshua Brennan Totty, 31, was charged with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

According to arrest reports, Totty sold methamphetamine to an undercover Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy on two different days. The report states Totty is a “known narcotics dealer”.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $20,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 