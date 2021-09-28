Cantonment Man Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

A Cantonment man is facing multiple child pornography counts.

Steven Martin Spurlock, 63, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest report, the lewd images depicted female children under the age of five.

Two children told a family member that Spurlock frequently showed them child pornography images and videos on his tablet, according to an arrest report, in addition to adults in sexual situations.

Spurlock provided an investigator access to his tablet but said he was uncomfortable with a forensic analyst attempting to recover deleted items, if any. The tablet was seized until a search warrant was obtained. At least 10 thumbnails depicting child pornography were later recovered from the tablet, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Spurlock remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $250,000.