Cantonment Fire Damages Garage; Three Pets Rescued, Sadly Two Others Did Not Survive

A fire Wednesday afternoon in Cantonment heavily damaged a garage and claimed the lives of two pets, but three other pets survived.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive, off West Roberts Road. They arrived to find smoke and flames visible from the garage.

Firefighters found five pets when they entered the home. All needed immediate resuscitation, and two of them did not survive. ECFR did not specify what type of animals were involved.

The occupants of the home were not home at the time of the blaze.

Officials said damage was mostly limited to the garage in the accidental electrical fire.

The Ensley, Cantonment, Bellview, Beulah, Ferry Pass and Osceola stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS.