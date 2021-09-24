Big 30,000 Pound Food Giveaway Saturday In Cantonment

A 30,000 pound food giveaway will be held this Saturday, September 25 in Cantonment.

The event will take place on a first come, first served basis from 8-10 a.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. The giveaway is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Salzman, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Pinewood Presbyterian Church, Cantonment Improvement Committee and Trailer Parts Plus of Florida.

Organizers say they plan to hold the large food distribution once per quarter.