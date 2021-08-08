Wahoos Rebound From Friday’s Loss With Shutout Win Over Biloxi

Behind a brilliant performance from Will Stewart (W, 5-5) the Blue Wahoos shut out the Shuckers 4-0 on Saturday night at MGM Park.

Stewart, who entered play today in sensational form—needed just 70 pitches to hurl six shutout innings against the Shuckers. He did so while surrendering only three hits and one walk while striking out three. The only blemishes on his night were a pair of errors, which ultimately had no impact on the game.

The first came in the top of the third when he failed to pick up a David Hamilton bunt attempt with his glove. However, Stewart struck out the next two batters to end the inning. In the fifth, his throw to first on a swinging bunt was low and skipped past Lazaro Alonso for a two-base throwing error. In that inning—and Biloxi’s best chance at scoring—the Shuckers literally ran themselves out of the inning with a bizarre double play.

With runners at second and third, Stewart fielded a comebacker to the mound that caused Cam Devanney to be in a rundown between third and home. The Wahoos ran Devanney back to third; however, the runner who started at second (Hamilton) was on third base as Devanney approached the bag. Devanney gave himself up as Santiago Chavez tagged him out; but at that same moment, Hamilton retreated to second base. The Wahoos then had Hamilton in a rundown and ultimately, he was tagged out to end the inning.

Since July 1st, Stewart has an ERA has a 2.43 ERA, which is the lowest in the Double-A South. He is also 1-0 over his previous two starts against Biloxi, with 12 shutout innings and only five hits allowed against the Brewers’s Double-A affiliate.

After Stewart’s six innings, Pensacola’s bullpen retired all nine batters they faced to end the game.

Offensively, Peyton Burdick led the way with a 2-for-3 night that included his 19th home run of the season. Tied at 0-0, Burdick turned the first pitch he saw from Carlos Luna (L, 1-2) around and drilled it to left to put Pensacola ahead 1-0. He later singled in the fifth and added two walks giving him 63 on the year (most in Double-A).

Pensacola doubled their lead in the top of the fifth when Griffin Conine knocked a two-out RBI single to right that scored Chavez. In the seventh, JJ Bleday snapped a 0-for-19 skid with a two-out two-run double to put the Wahoos ahead 4-0.

Pensacola looks to close out the series with a win in Sunday’s finale