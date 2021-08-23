Van Loaded With Narcotics And Car Collide In Century

A cargo van loaded with narcotics and a car were involved in a crash at a Century intersection Monday morning, injuring one person.

The van belonging to a pharmaceutical transport company and the passenger car collided about 9 a.m. at the intersection of East Highway 4 and Freedom Road. The car came to rest in a wooded area on the west side of Highway 4. The van overturned into a wooded area on the opposite side of the road, spilling much of its cargo.

The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS; the driver of the van was not injured.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stood by to ensure the security of the narcotics until the transport company arrived to retrieve them.

The Century station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded, and the crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.