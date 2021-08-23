Van Loaded With Narcotics And Car Collide In Century

August 23, 2021

A cargo van loaded with narcotics and a car were involved in a crash at a Century intersection Monday morning, injuring one person.

The van belonging to a pharmaceutical transport company and the passenger car collided about 9 a.m. at the intersection of East Highway 4 and Freedom Road. The car came to rest in a wooded area on the west side of Highway 4. The van overturned into a wooded area on the opposite side of the road, spilling much of its cargo.

The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS; the driver of the van was not injured.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office stood by to ensure the security of the narcotics until the transport company arrived to retrieve them.

The Century station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded, and the crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 