Two Injured In Fire At Adult Assisted Care Facility

Two people were injured in a fire Wednesday morning at the Northview Community Center.

Flames and smoke were visible when firefighters arrived at the adult assisted care center at 10050 Hillview Drive, near the University of West Florida. Staff reported everyone had evacuated, and Escambia County Fire Rescue did not find any victims inside the facility during two searches.

Two people were transported to area hospitals suffering from possible smoke inhalation.

“Quick actions by first arriving fire crews as well as a working sprinkler system contained the fire to the room of origin,” ECFR said in a statement. Alarms also functioned inside the single-story, 41-year old wood frame facility. Damage to the building was considered minor.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.