Two Facing Charges After Fleeing Driver Crashes Into Deputy’s Vehicle On West Roberts Road

August 18, 2021

Two people are facing charges after a vehicle fled from deputies Tuesday afternoon and later crashed into an unmarked sheriff’s cruiser.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver fled. About 3:45 p.m., the vehicle was located in the area of West Roberts Road. The driver attempted to flee again, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, and struck the unmarked ECSO unit  at West Roberts Road and Millet Circle.

“When he came out (of Millet Circle), he ran a stop sign and struck an unmarked,” ECSO Commander Andrew Hobbs said. “A large amount of marijuana was found in the vehicle.”

Driver Shernard Laron Johnson, 23, was charged with fleeing and eluding with willful disregard for public safety, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous other traffic violations. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $23,000.

The passenger, 18-year old Kadrian Deshon Mathis, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $6,000.

There were no injuries reported.

Pictured top: A suspect is taken into custody after a vehicle crashed into an unmarked Escambia County Sheriff’s Office unit Tuesday afternoon on West Roberts Road. Pictured below: The ECSO said a “large amount” of marijuana was found in the suspect vehicle after the crash. Reader submitted and NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi  Barbour, click to enlarge.

