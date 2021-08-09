CSX Trains Moving In McDavid After Derailment Three Weeks Ago, Final Environmental Cleanup Forthcoming

The CSX rail line in McDavid has reopened following a derailment three weeks ago, and plans are being made to finalize the environmental cleanup.

Twenty-five cars of a southbound CSX train derailed in a heavily wooded area a mile north of the West Fraser Sawmill about 10:35 p.m. the night of July 19. Several tanker and hopper cars were among those scattered about the tracks during the derailment.

According to the Florida Department of Environment Management, two of the cars were carrying ammonium nitrate and molten sulfur, both hazardous materials. Three of the cars spilled limestone rock adjacent to the tracks, and (nonhazardous) methionine was spilled, CSX confirmed shortly after the crash.

“CSX continues to conduct source removal activities, including the removal/disposal of the impacted cars and spilled gravel, to prevent or minimize contamination,” FDEP Press Secretary Alexandra Kuchta told NorthEscambia.com in an email late Friday afternoon.

“Additionally, a site assessment is underway to assess potential environmental impacts. This will also be used to determine appropriate corrective actions, remediation and enforcement actions, including potential penalties,” Kuchta continued.

CSX said they are finalizing cleanup plans.

“CSX has resumed normal train operations in the area. We are working on a plan to safely move the derailed cars to a nearby site to prepare for proper disposal,” Sheriee S. Bowman, CSX Media Relations, told NorthEscambia.com.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.