Suspect In Bratt Home Invasion Arrested After All-Day Search

A home invasion suspect was arrested Saturday night after a day-long manhunt near Bratt.

The home invasion was reported in the eight o’clock hour Saturday morning in the 5400 block of Still Road, just south of West Highway 4. There were no injuries reported.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K-9’s spent hours Saturday and into Saturday night searching for the suspect.

Paul Ray Morris, age 42 of Atmore, was located by ECSO deputies and arrested shortly after 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of Still Road – at or near the location of the reported home invasion.

Morris was booked into the Escambia County Jail at 11:44 p.m. Saturday. A complete list of the charges against him were not immediately available.

Pictured: A manhunt followed a home invasion on Still Road near Bratt Saturday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.