Suspect In Bratt Home Invasion Arrested After All-Day Search

August 22, 2021

A home invasion suspect was arrested Saturday night after a day-long manhunt near Bratt.

The home invasion was reported in the eight o’clock hour Saturday morning in the 5400 block of Still Road, just south of West Highway 4. There were no injuries reported.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K-9’s spent hours Saturday and into Saturday night searching for the suspect.

Paul Ray Morris, age 42 of Atmore, was located by ECSO deputies and arrested shortly after 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of Still Road – at or near the location of the reported home invasion.

Morris was booked into the Escambia County Jail at 11:44 p.m. Saturday. A complete list of the charges against him were not immediately available.

Pictured: A manhunt followed a home invasion on Still Road near Bratt Saturday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 