Suspect Charged With Attempt To Deliver Drugs, Phones, Smokes Into Century Prison

August 25, 2021

A suspect allegedly prepared to throw contraband over the fence at the Century Correctional Institution was captured Tuesday afternoon after a manhunt.

Dickale Tanzano Cothrell, age 35 of Orlando, was arrested on a criminal offense of introduction of a contraband into a state correctional facility and one count of interference with prisoners. He was charged by the Florida Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General.

About 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Cothrell was reportedly spotted at the perimeter fence of the east side of Century CI. That led to a lockdown of the facility and a prisoner count, while a perimeter and manhunt occurred outside the facility.

Two Century correctional officers saw Cothrell on east side of the prison Tuesday afternoon, and he was detained by two Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Corrections officers recovered a package that was ready to be introduced into the facility, according to an arrest report.

The package contained three cellphones, 23.8 grams of suspected synthetic cannabis (commonly known as “spice”), 111..5 grams of cigarettes, a cellphone charger and two charging cables.

Cothrell remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $3,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General, TOP STORIES 

 