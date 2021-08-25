Suspect Charged With Attempt To Deliver Drugs, Phones, Smokes Into Century Prison

A suspect allegedly prepared to throw contraband over the fence at the Century Correctional Institution was captured Tuesday afternoon after a manhunt.

Dickale Tanzano Cothrell, age 35 of Orlando, was arrested on a criminal offense of introduction of a contraband into a state correctional facility and one count of interference with prisoners. He was charged by the Florida Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General.

About 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, Cothrell was reportedly spotted at the perimeter fence of the east side of Century CI. That led to a lockdown of the facility and a prisoner count, while a perimeter and manhunt occurred outside the facility.

Two Century correctional officers saw Cothrell on east side of the prison Tuesday afternoon, and he was detained by two Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Corrections officers recovered a package that was ready to be introduced into the facility, according to an arrest report.

The package contained three cellphones, 23.8 grams of suspected synthetic cannabis (commonly known as “spice”), 111..5 grams of cigarettes, a cellphone charger and two charging cables.

Cothrell remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon with bond set at $3,000.