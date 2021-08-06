Summer Afternoon Showers Possible Through The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 60%.