Sentencing Delayed For Cantonment Man Convicted Of Hit And Run That Killed One Juvenile, Injured Another

Scheduled sentencing was delayed Friday for a Cantonment man that hit two juveniles with his SUV last year on Quintette Road, killing one of them.

Robert William Etheridge II, 59, was found guilty on July 8 of one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Sentencing was delayed after the withdrawal of Etheridge’s attorney. Judge Jennie Kinsey granted the motion and provided Etheridge with time to find a new attorney.

He’s expected to be back in court on September 3, and a sentencing date may be set at that time.

About 8 p.m. on April 6, 2020, 12-year old Hailey Locke and 13-year old Rylee Simmons, both students at Ransom Middle School, were on Quintette Road approaching Carrington Lake Boulevard when they were struck by a Ford Escape driven by Etheridge. Troopers said he fled the scene and called the FHP about 24 minutes later to say he thought he had hit a deer.

The windshield was cracked in the crash, but not enough to obscure the driver’s view, according to an arrest report. The area in which the collision occurred was lit with multiple overhead lights, the weather was clear and there was a full moon, FHP said.

When law enforcement responded to his home, Etheridge showed signs of intoxication. The jury determined by their verdict that Etheridge knew, or should have known, that he had collided with people and left the scene of the crash.

Rylee was removed from a life support a little over a week later after his organs were donated.

Pictured top: Rylee Simmons, 13. Photo provided by family for NorthEscambia.com. Pictured below: The crash scene on April 6, 2020. NorthEscambia.com photos.