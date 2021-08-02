Not As Hot, High Chance Of Rain To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.