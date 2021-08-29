Need Free Sand For Hurricane Ida Prep? Here’s Where To Find It

August 29, 2021

Escambia County is offering free sand for residents living in flood-prone areas in advance of possible heavy tropical rain due to Hurricane Ida. The sand is available on a first come, first served basis at the following locations:

  • John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road
  • Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino
  • Travis M. Nelson Park -  4541 Highway 4, Bratt
  • Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway
  • Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297A
  • Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola
  • Ferry Pass Middle School -available on northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street
  • Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels. Sandbags are usually available for purchase at home improvement and hardware stores.

Pictured: Sand at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

