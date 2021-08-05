Mystery Solved: The One Where The USPS Returned Mail To Sender Six Years Later

We now know what likely happened with a letter that was returned to a local utility this week nearly six years after it was mailed.

Central Water Works mailed the pictured water bill to a local address on September 16, 2015. Monday, almost six years later, the bill arrived back at the water company on Byrneville Road with a yellow U.S. Postal Service “Return to Sender” sticker dated July 31, 2021.

After NorthEscambia.com posted the story, we heard from two other companies that also received multiple pieces of years-old mail returned from the same address on Monday.

It appears the mail was properly delivered back in 2015 and the next year or so to the address in Century. It sat in a mailbox perhaps at an abandoned address and was just recently placed back into the mail system.

“In the case of the mailpieces returned to sender recently, it appears the items in question were delivered; however, the recipients may have moved and did not retrieve the letters,” Carol Hunt, U.S. Postal Service strategic communications specialist in Dallas told NorthEscambia.com. “Such occurrences are rare and we regret the items were not properly returned sooner. Local management is aware and is ensuring all mail is handled correctly.”

“The Postal Service handles over 154 billion pieces of mail each year. We strive to provide exceptional service to our customers and any report of mail delivery issues is of great concern to us,” Hunt added.