Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Crash Through Highway 97 Fence

August 23, 2021

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital after crashing through a fence Sunday near Walnut Hill.

The adult male was northbound on Highway 97 just north of Pelt Road when he left the roadway and crash through a cattle fence. A witness said the motorcycle went through a fence before the man, and both traveled under an upper strand of barbed wire. Both came to rest in a pasture.

The man was reportedly released from the hospital Sunday night.

The Florida Highway patrol investigated and not released the cause of the crash. The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Recue, Escambia County EMS and Medstar Air Care 2 responded.

NorthEscambia.com  photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 