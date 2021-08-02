Monday Armed Robbery Of Pine Forest Road Dollar General Under Investigation

August 2, 2021

The search continues for a suspect in the Monday armed morning robbery of an Dollar General store on Pine Forest Road.

A white male armed with a gun walked into the Dollar General on Pine Forest just north of Highway 297A about 9:23 Monday morning. He fled with a “small amount” of cash, according to Amber Southard, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was available. We will post an update if surveillance images or additional details are released.

File photo.

Comments

3 Responses to “Monday Armed Robbery Of Pine Forest Road Dollar General Under Investigation”

  1. Paul on August 2nd, 2021 3:29 pm

    Back in the good ole days they would at least wait for the sun to go down..

  2. freda Whaley on August 2nd, 2021 3:08 pm

    I’m not sure but I do believe that’s the one my son was working at when they were held up years ago
    . I still get upset watching the video of it.

  3. Marshall on August 2nd, 2021 2:40 pm

    It’s like that Dollar General is on the criminals list as an easy mark. It’s been robbed multiple times.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 