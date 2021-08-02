Monday Armed Robbery Of Pine Forest Road Dollar General Under Investigation

The search continues for a suspect in the Monday armed morning robbery of an Dollar General store on Pine Forest Road.

A white male armed with a gun walked into the Dollar General on Pine Forest just north of Highway 297A about 9:23 Monday morning. He fled with a “small amount” of cash, according to Amber Southard, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was available. We will post an update if surveillance images or additional details are released.

File photo.