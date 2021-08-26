Local COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reach New Daily High

August 26, 2021

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a daily record of 398 on Wednesday in Escambia County, nine of those under age 18.

One month ago, only July 25, there 110 hospitalizations at Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. On June 25, that number was just 23.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided  by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital.

The latest Ascension Sacred Heart data from Tuesday showed 153 hospitalizations at their facility, with 93% of those unvaccinated.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of getting vaccinated, and I encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you are able,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Wednesday.

Data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphics: City of Pensacola.

