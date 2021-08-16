Lindgren Throws Gem In Sunday Series Finale

Jeff Lindgren (4-8) turned in a quality start with six shutout innings against the Montgomery Biscuits while the offense never trailed in the Wahoos 4-2 series finale win Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Lindgren was in complete control for almost the entire duration of his outing. In five of his six innings of work, the right-hander retired the side in order, and finished the afternoon with seven strikeouts. The only trouble he ran into was in the top of the third; however, sparkling defense from Santiago Chavez and Chris Chinea remarkably kept the Biscuits off the board.

After a double from Ford Proctor and a base hit from Jim Haley, the Biscuits had runners on the corners with nobody out. With Jake Palomaki at the plate, Chavez back-picked Haley on a ball in the dirt for the first out of the inning. After the Wahoos brought the infield in, Palomaki smoked a groundball to Chinea, who picked it cleanly and threw out Proctor at the plate trying to score. Lindgren then induced a groundout from Xavier Edwards to end the inning. Those two baserunners were the only players to reach against Pensacola’s starter.

Offensively, Connor Justus led the way with a 3-for-3 day that included two RBI. With runners at second and third, Justus hit a ground rule double off Alex Valverde (L, 2-3) to left in the third inning that put the Wahoos ahead 2-0. Justus later scored in the fifth inning after the Wahoos pulled out a perfect hit-and-run with Jerar Encarnacion at the plate.

Encarnacion doubled to right-center, and the Wahoos led by three. Pensacola tallied their last and final run in the sixth, when the Wahoos played used a safety-squeeze bunt from Galli Cribbs Jr to score J.D. Orr, which made it 4-0 at the time.

The bullpen was excellent on the day as well, with the only blemish coming in the top of the ninth inning. Colton Hock surrendered a double to Edwards and then a two-out, two-run homer to Ruben Cardenas, which brought the score to 4-2.

Pensacola has Monday off before the 12-game homestand continues Tuesday. The Blue Wahoos will welcome the Biloxi Shuckers for six-games