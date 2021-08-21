Lightning Strike Causes Apartment Building Fire

A lightning strike is being blamed for a fire that damaged an Escambia County apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of East Olive Road just after 1 p.m.

Flames and smoke were visible when the first firefighters arrived on scene. The fire was located in the attic area above the second floor of one building and was extinguished within the hour.

There were no injures reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.