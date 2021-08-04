Justus Shines In Wahoos 5-2 Win Against Shuckers

August 4, 2021

Connor Justus and Brian Navarreto each homered for the Wahoos as Pensacola took Tuesday’s series opener 5-2 at MGM Park.

After trailing 2-0, the Wahoos scored five unanswered, giving Kyle Nicolas (W, 1-0) his first career Double-A win.

Nicolas was excellent in his second start with the Wahoos. He allowed two runs in five innings while striking out six. Biloxi’s only offense came in the bottom of the third when Garrett Mitchell—the Brewers top prospect according to MLB Pipeline—launched a two-run homer to right to put the hosts ahead. Mitchell’s homer was one of only three hits Biloxi’s offense mustered against Nicolas.

Pensacola’s comeback effort began in the top of the fifth. After Demetrius Sims walked, Riley Mahan doubled to left center to put Pensacola on the board. The next batter, Justus, crushed a two-run homer to left field to put the Wahoos ahead 3-2. For Justus, it was his second home run of the season.

In the seventh, Justus walked to begin the inning. After a perfectly executed sac bunt from Galli Cribbs, the Wahoos picked up another run thanks to Peyton Burdick’s second double of the night. Leading 4-2, the Wahoos added one more when Brian Navarreto hit a solo homer of J.T. Hintzen to put Pensacola up 5-2.

The Wahoos bullpen, which had its struggles in the previous series against Mississippi, was magnificent against the Shuckers. Three different relievers pitched four scoreless innings while only allowing four total baserunners.

The series continues tomorrow night with RHP Max Meyer on the mound for Pensacola. He will be opposed by RHP Jesus Castillo.

