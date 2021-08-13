Just Released: Second Opinion Document Says County’s 401(a) Annuity Plan Is Legal

Escambia County has released a second legal opinion document that states the county’s 401(a) annuity plan is in fact legal for elected officials and senior management.

The board obtained an outside legal opinion from Michael Mattimore of Allen Norton & Blue, which Commissioner Jeff Bergosh described as a “very expensive, high end government firm out of Tallahassee”.

On August 5, the Escambia County Commission voted to release the legal opinion, but one document was withheld due to the potential of future litigation. Thursday, that document was released to NorthEscambia.com. Like the first, it states the 401(a) plan is permissible.

In late July, Escambia County Clerk Pam Childers asserted that state has told her that the county’s 401(a) annuity plan is illegal.

“It is my opinion that the Local 401(a) Annuity Program is legal,” Mattimore wrote of that plan. To read the complete July 21 opinion (pdf), click or tap here.

The July 21 correspondence was a clarification of the first email from Mattimore. To read that first opinion, which was just released, click or tap here (July 2 opinion).

Commissioners Stephen Barry, Robert Bender and Lumon May all opted for the plan.

Barry said there was additional documentation in Internal Revenue Service code and from Westlaw, an online legal research service and proprietary database for lawyers and legal professionals, that references the legality plan type. The commissioner’s vote also allowed the release of that information.

“It’s been alleged that it is illegal because it is not a local annuity. That’s not true,” Barry added.

“To think that I did something illegal be completing a piece of paperwork that HR gave me when I started this position,” Bender said at an August 2 meeting. “I didn’t have vote in it. I didn’t do anything with it. They (HR) said here are your three options, and I chose one.”

“The plan goes back to 1997, 25 years give or take, and we’ve had 25 audits that have never pointed to any issues to the plan,” Barry remarked.

“We should certainly not only get an opinion, but we should get a court order,” May previously said. “It should be brought forth because it deserves to be decided whether by commission or omission is this legal, is it ethical, or is it right. I do believe that it is.”

401(a) Annuity Program

It’s called a 401(a) annuity program, and under state statute was offered only to senior management service employees and commissioners that opt out of the Florida Retirement System (FRS). It’s available statewide, not just in Escambia County.

The plan does not cost Escambia County taxpayers anything extra when contributions are made in a timely fashion; the employee contributions are exactly the same whether or not the money goes into FRS or the annuity program. FRS has significant administrative overhead and fund liability that is funded from employee contributions. The 401(a) annuity plan participant costs are lower, so participants can earn significantly more retirement dollars.

Escambia County has offered a 401(a) annuity program to senior management employees and elected officials since 1997.