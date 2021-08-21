Hot, Humid Days For The Weekend; Scattered Rain
August 21, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
