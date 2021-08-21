Hot, Humid Days For The Weekend; Scattered Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.