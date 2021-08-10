Here Are The New Start And Dismissal Times For Escambia County Schools
August 10, 2021
The Escambia County School District has provided a list detailing the start and dismissal times for every school in the county, many of which were adjusted due a shortage of bus drivers.
Escambia County School Superintendent Tim Smith said Monday that the district is still trying to recruit new bus drivers, but that has been a very difficult undertaking.
To help overcome the shortage, the district has most bus drivers running an extra elementary route each day, in addition to their normal routes. Start and dismissal times were adjusted for several schools as a result, as much as 20-30 minutes in some cases.
“That’s why the times were adjusted. Our transportation team did it a remarkable job on figuring that out,” he said. “That was a highly complex venture and took a number iterations to get the correct schematic in place.”
“We have to make sure our bus routes and drivers are ready to go,” he said. “To do that with a limited number of buses in operation from the bus driver shortage, it became rather complicated to do this.”
Here are the 2021-2022 school year start and dismissal times for every Escambia County School District school:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
7:10 a.m. until 1:25 p.m. (11:35 a.m. early release)
- Ensley Elementary
- Global Learning Academy
- L.D. McArthur Elementary
- Longleaf Elementary
- Montclair Elementary
- Navy Point Elementary
- Oakcrest Elementary
- O.J. Semmes Elementary
- Scenic Heights Elementary
- West Pensacola Elementary
7:35 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. (noon early release)
- Beulah Elementary
- Bratt Elementary
- Hellen Caro Elementary
- Molino Park Elementary
7:50 a.m. until 2:10 p.m. (12:20 p.m. early release)
- Bellview Elementary
- Blue Angels Elementary
- Brentwood Elementary
- Cook Elementary
- Cordova Park Elementary
- Ferry Pass Elementary
- Holm Elementary
- Jim Allen Elementary
- Kingsfield Elementary
- Lincoln Park Elementary
- R. C. Lipscomb Elementary
- Myrtle Grove Elementary
- Pine Meadow Elementary
- Pleasant Grove Elementary
- Sherwood Elementary
- A. K. Suter Elementary
- Warrington Elementary
- C. A. Weis Elementary
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
8:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. (1:10 p.m. early release)
- Brown Barge Middle School
9:05 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. (1:35 p.m. early release)
- Ernest Ward Middle School
9:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m (2:10 p.m. early release)
- Bailey Middle
- Bellview Middle
- Beulah Middle
- Ferry Pass Middle
- Ransom Middle
- Workman Middle
9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m (2:10 p.m. early release)
- Warrington Middle
HIGH SCHOOLS
8:25 a.m. until 3:05 p.m. (12:55 p.m. early release)
- West Florida High
8:30 a.m. until 3:10 p.m. (1:20 p.m. early release)
- Escambia High
- Pensacola High
- Pine Forest High
- Tate High
- Washington High
8:45 a.m. until 3:20 p.m. (1:10 p.m. early release)
- Northview High
ALTERNATIVE SCHOOLS/CENTERS
- Hope Horizon Lakeview Center — 7:20 a.m. until 1:20 p.m. (noon early release)
- Westgate Center — 7:50 a.m. until 2:10 p.m. (12:20 p.m. early release)
- District Extended (times vary, early release at noon)
- KAPS K-5/ Achieve 6-12 — 8:45 a.m. until 3:25 p.m. (2 p.m. early release)
- Success Academy — 9 a.m. until 2:35 p.m. (12:30 p.m. early release)
