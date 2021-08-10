Here Are The New Start And Dismissal Times For Escambia County Schools

The Escambia County School District has provided a list detailing the start and dismissal times for every school in the county, many of which were adjusted due a shortage of bus drivers.

Escambia County School Superintendent Tim Smith said Monday that the district is still trying to recruit new bus drivers, but that has been a very difficult undertaking.

To help overcome the shortage, the district has most bus drivers running an extra elementary route each day, in addition to their normal routes. Start and dismissal times were adjusted for several schools as a result, as much as 20-30 minutes in some cases.

“That’s why the times were adjusted. Our transportation team did it a remarkable job on figuring that out,” he said. “That was a highly complex venture and took a number iterations to get the correct schematic in place.”

“We have to make sure our bus routes and drivers are ready to go,” he said. “To do that with a limited number of buses in operation from the bus driver shortage, it became rather complicated to do this.”

Here are the 2021-2022 school year start and dismissal times for every Escambia County School District school:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

7:10 a.m. until 1:25 p.m. (11:35 a.m. early release)

Ensley Elementary

Global Learning Academy

L.D. McArthur Elementary

Longleaf Elementary

Montclair Elementary

Navy Point Elementary

Oakcrest Elementary

O.J. Semmes Elementary

Scenic Heights Elementary

West Pensacola Elementary

7:35 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. (noon early release)

Beulah Elementary

Bratt Elementary

Hellen Caro Elementary

Molino Park Elementary

7:50 a.m. until 2:10 p.m. (12:20 p.m. early release)

Bellview Elementary

Blue Angels Elementary

Brentwood Elementary

Cook Elementary

Cordova Park Elementary

Ferry Pass Elementary

Holm Elementary

Jim Allen Elementary

Kingsfield Elementary

Lincoln Park Elementary

R. C. Lipscomb Elementary

Myrtle Grove Elementary

Pine Meadow Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary

Sherwood Elementary

A. K. Suter Elementary

Warrington Elementary

C. A. Weis Elementary

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

8:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. (1:10 p.m. early release)

Brown Barge Middle School

9:05 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. (1:35 p.m. early release)

Ernest Ward Middle School

9:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m (2:10 p.m. early release)

Bailey Middle

Bellview Middle

Beulah Middle

Ferry Pass Middle

Ransom Middle

Workman Middle

9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m (2:10 p.m. early release)

Warrington Middle

HIGH SCHOOLS

8:25 a.m. until 3:05 p.m. (12:55 p.m. early release)

West Florida High

8:30 a.m. until 3:10 p.m. (1:20 p.m. early release)

Escambia High

Pensacola High

Pine Forest High

Tate High

Washington High

8:45 a.m. until 3:20 p.m. (1:10 p.m. early release)

Northview High

ALTERNATIVE SCHOOLS/CENTERS