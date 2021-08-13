Gregory Elbert Gibson

Mr. Gregory Elbert Gibson, age 41, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Atmore, AL. Greg was born in Louisiana. He lived in Atmore, AL, but has spent most of his life in the Walnut Hill, FL, area, and he was a member of the Holy Ground Holiness Church.

Greg was president and cheer coordinator of Northwest Escambia Youth Football League “NWE”. He enjoyed swimming, camping, fishing, and weightlifting He was an avid Alabama football fan.

Greg loved, NWE Football and Northview High School. He spent long hours and put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into the new field at Bradberry Park.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Donald W. Gibson and Mrs. Atricebea Presley Gibson, grandmother Faye Wilson, grandfather Elbert Gibson, and grandparents Rena and Hosea Presley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Sylvia “Jodi” Gibson of Atmore, AL; one son, Justin Elliott Gibson, of Atmore, AL; three daughters, Olivia Gibson, of Atmore, AL; Caitlyn Gibson, of Atmore, AL; Presley Gibson, of Atmore, AL; one brother, Donnie W. Gibson, of Waynesboro, GA; and one sister, Joy Gibson, of Mobile, AL.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday August 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bradberry Park football field with Bro. Justin Morse, Sis. Kathy Stophel and Rev. Ted Bridges officiating.

Burial will follow at Poarch Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home in Atmore.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Spizzirro, Scooter Edwards, Josh Godwin, Rick Pierce, Donnie Gibson, and Josh Greenwell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Mclaughlin, Tim Crenshaw, and John Madison.