Funeral Services Set For NWE Youth Football Coach

August 14, 2021

Services have been set for a North Escambia youth football coach that passed away Thursday morning due to COVID-19.

Funeral services for 41-year old Gregory Elbert Gibson will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bradberry Park football field in Walnut Hill. Burial will follow at Poarch Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home in Atmore.

Gibson served as president of Northwest Escambia (NWE) Chiefs Football and Cheer since 2013 and had coached most years since 2002.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Sylvia “Jodi” Gibson,  son Justin Elliott Gibson, and daughters Olivia Gibson, Caitlyn Gibson and Presley Gibson.

For the complete obituary, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 