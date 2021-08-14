Funeral Services Set For NWE Youth Football Coach

Services have been set for a North Escambia youth football coach that passed away Thursday morning due to COVID-19.

Funeral services for 41-year old Gregory Elbert Gibson will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bradberry Park football field in Walnut Hill. Burial will follow at Poarch Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home in Atmore.

Gibson served as president of Northwest Escambia (NWE) Chiefs Football and Cheer since 2013 and had coached most years since 2002.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Sylvia “Jodi” Gibson, son Justin Elliott Gibson, and daughters Olivia Gibson, Caitlyn Gibson and Presley Gibson.

NorthEscambia.com photo.