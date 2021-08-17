Former Walnut Hill Firefighter Named Alabama Fire Chief Of The Year

A former volunteer firefighter from Walnut Hill has been named Alabama’s fire chief of the year.

Joey Darby began his firefighting career with the Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department in 1992 while he was still a senior at Ernest Ward High School. He worked his way up through the ranks, becoming a battalion chief for the Auburn Fire Department before before being named chief of the Foley Fire Department in 2009.

He was recognized recently as the Fire Chief of the Year for the State of Alabama by the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs.

“Being recognized by my peers as the 2020 Alabama Fire Chief of the Year is a great honor, and I am humbled to have been selected. I have been blessed to serve the City of Foley, and I look forward to continuing in that service,” Darby said after the ceremony.

Darby says that his initial plans were to become an electrical engineer, but those changed when he had the opportunity to work for the City of Auburn as a student firefighter while attending Auburn University.

He became active in the Alabama Association of Fire Chiefs (AAFC) in 2006, and served on the executive board for many years, including president in 2013-2014. He also served as the AAFC appointment to the Alabama Fire College and Personnel Standards Commission for the past eight years.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.