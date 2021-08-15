Florida Price Gouging Hotline Is Active Ahead Of Fred

Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline as Tropical Depression Fred approaches the state. The activation follows Governor Ron DeSantis’s state of emergency declaration for Escambia, Santa Rosa and 21 other counties in the Panhandle.

Floridians can now report instances of extreme price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm. Florida’s price gouging law only applies to commodities and services essential to preparing for, or recovering from, a storm within the areas of a declared state of emergency.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of the event.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the No Scam app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. The Attorney General’s No Scam app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices through the app store by searching No Scam.

“With Tropical Depression Fred approaching our shores, I’m urging all Floridians to be prepared. I’ve activated the state’s price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases of essential goods in areas covered by the declared state of emergency. Help us protect consumers—if you suspect price gouging, report it to my office,” Moody said.

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period. In addition to the civil penalties for price gouging, state law criminalizes the sale of goods and services to the public without possession of a business tax receipt.