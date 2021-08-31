Flood Warnings For The Perdido And Escambia Rivers

Flood warnings are in effect for the Perdido and Escambia rivers.

Perdido River

A flood warning is in effect for the Perdido River near Barrineau Park until early Saturday morning.

Early Tuesday morning, the stage was 14 feet, above flood stage of 13.0 Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

The river is forecast to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet by Wednesday evening and fall below flood stage Friday evening.

Escambia River

A flood warning is in effect for the Escambia River near Century from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening.

Monday night, the river stage was 10.4 feet; flood stage is 17 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday afternoon and crest near 17.1 feet by Wednesday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon.

At 17 feet, there will be considerable flooding of lowlands.