Flood Warnings For The Perdido And Escambia Rivers

August 31, 2021

Flood warnings are in effect for the Perdido and Escambia rivers.

Perdido River

A flood warning is in effect for the Perdido River near Barrineau Park until early Saturday morning.

Early Tuesday morning, the stage was 14 feet, above flood stage of 13.0 Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

The river is forecast to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet by Wednesday evening and fall below flood stage Friday evening.

Escambia River

A flood warning is in effect for the Escambia River near Century from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday evening.

Monday night, the river stage was 10.4 feet; flood stage is 17 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday afternoon and crest near 17.1 feet by Wednesday evening. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon.

At 17 feet, there will be considerable flooding of lowlands.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 