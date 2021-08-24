Convicted Felon With Possible Ties To Walnut Hill Surrenders On Child Sex Abuse Charge
August 24, 2021
A convicted felon wanted for child sexual abuse in Escambia County, Alabama, has surrendered to authorities.
The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office said 41-year old Thomas Benjamin Davis turned himself in Tuesday on charges of felony sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years old and for failure to appear.
On August 18, ESCO-AL asked for the public’s help in locating Davis, saying he has ties to Walnut Hill and Brewton.
Davis was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held without bond.
The inmate label on the mugshot is added by the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.
Comments
5 Responses to “Convicted Felon With Possible Ties To Walnut Hill Surrenders On Child Sex Abuse Charge”
Again, what a shame. A city rapidly (for a long while) declining into a deep, dark hole of epidemic drug abuse, trafficking and death, child predators, child murderers and senior citizen abusers. I wouldn’t live there again even if one of the Good Ole’ Boys gave me a (overpriced) home to live in, an expensive car or a bank account full of money. Thinking about moving to this town? Buyers Beware. Beyond the beautiful blue water and white sparkling sands lay dark, dark, ‘murky waters’.
A MEN WILLIAM, I’AM LIKE YOU. IF I WAS A JUDGE I WOULD MAKE IT FOR ALL TO SEE AT A HANDING TREE, AND MAYBE IT WOULD STOP THEM
I couldn’t agree more with you both, but I particularly agree with Susie, people who harm children should be eliminated from society and I do NOT mean send them to prison, but more like hang them from the nearest structure by their neck!!!
Lets find this guy.. He needs to be in jail
People of this ilk need total elimination from society. That’s a less vulgar way to say where they really belong. God bless and protect our children. I pray they catch this monster.