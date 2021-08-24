Convicted Felon With Possible Ties To Walnut Hill Surrenders On Child Sex Abuse Charge

A convicted felon wanted for child sexual abuse in Escambia County, Alabama, has surrendered to authorities.

The Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office said 41-year old Thomas Benjamin Davis turned himself in Tuesday on charges of felony sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years old and for failure to appear.

On August 18, ESCO-AL asked for the public’s help in locating Davis, saying he has ties to Walnut Hill and Brewton.

Davis was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held without bond.

The inmate label on the mugshot is added by the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.