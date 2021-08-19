ESCO Seeks Kidnapping, Home Invasion Suspect Last Seen On Chemstrand Road

August 19, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a kidnapping and home invasion suspect after an incident Thursday evening.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male with short hair. He was last seen leaving the 8900-block of Chemstrand Road driving a stolen silver 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with Florida tag #PEMC32.

The ECSO said the suspect is wanted for home invasion, battery and kidnapping.

Deputies said the victim has been located. No other details were provided.

Anyone with information on the incident or sees the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Written by William Reynolds 

 