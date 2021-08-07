Escambia School District Will Not Require Masks; Full List Of COVID-19 Protocols Released

August 7, 2021

There will not be a mask mandate for the Escambia County School District during the upcoming year. That was just one of the COVID-19 policies announced late Friday by the school district.

“Students may wear masks or facial coverings as a mitigation measure; however, the school must allow for a parent or guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face covering mask,” the policy states.

Students opted out of wearing masks cannot be subjected to any harassment or discrimination. Specifically, schools are forbidden from relegating the non-mask wearing students to certain physical locations, isolating them during school activities and fron excluding them from any school sponsored event or activity.

Routine cleaning of classrooms and high traffic areas will be encouraged under the plan, and Students will be encouraged to practice routine hand-washing throughout the day.

The Escambia County School District plans to allow for normal school activities such as field trips. Athletic events and extracurricular activities such as band and choral concerts will occur without seating capacity limits.

Volunteers will be allowed back on school campuses this year, and they will be allowed to chaperone field trips. Volunteers are subject to the normal pre-pandemic application process.

There will be no remote learning option this year, but the Escambia Virtual Academy is still available for grades K-12. Registration ends August 31.

To read the complete policy, including guidelines for COVID-19 positive or exposed students, click or tap here (pdf).

The first day of school in Escambia County is Wednesday, August 11.

Pictured: A classroom at Kingsfield Elementary School. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 