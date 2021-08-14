Escambia Reports 2,217 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week; Hospitalizations Increase To 357
August 14, 2021
There were 2,217 new COVID-19 cases reported Escambia County over the last week by the Florida Department of Health.
Baptist, Ascension Sacred Heart and West Florida hospitals reported a combined 357 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 40,411 (+2,217)
Positivity rate last week: 24.9%
People vaccinated: 133,048
Partial vaccination rate (age 12+): 47%
Full vaccination rate (age 12+): 38.5%
Current total hospitalizations: 357
Over age and over hospitalizations: 345
Under age 18 hospitalized: 12
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 22,659 (+2.295)
Positivity rate last week: 31.9%
People vaccinated: 76,991
Partial vaccination rate (age 12+): 48%
Statewide cases:
Florida resident cases: 2,877,214 (+151,415)
Case positivity rate: 19.3%
Deaths: 40,766 (+286)
FDOH has moved from daily to weekly reports and removed the COVID-19 dashboard. The state is now releasing a weekly report with local data limited only to number of cases and positivity rate; the number of deaths by county or cases by local cities and communities has been removed.
Comments
3 Responses to “Escambia Reports 2,217 New COVID-19 Cases In Last Week; Hospitalizations Increase To 357”
This is just rediculous. A totally preventable disease and ignorant people getting seriously sick and some dying. It’s coming for you people who are not vaccinated. It’s just a matter of when. Sick minds mean sick bodies. Scared of a little vaccine and yet willing to suffer tremendously from a deadly disease disease hate you could prevent. Stupidity at its max.
With cases surging, why is the FDOH releasing less information? Failure to report Covid deaths seems to imply that the public doesn’t need those statistics. Ignorance is not bliss.
THESE ARE UNVACCINATED FOLKS!
We can stop this, by getting vaccinated.
Let’s get our life back, vaccinate.
Don’t fall for the misinformation, facts are vaccinations are safe and very very effective.
you can get it and no one will have to know, if could save your life and others.