Escambia Property Appraiser Suspends In-Person Services

August 16, 2021

The Escambia Property Appraiser has suspended in-person services to the public until further

The move was made “in an effort to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and help protect customers and employees,” the office of Property Appraiser Chris Jones said.

Offices will remain operational to employees at this time. Members of the public are encouraged to obtain needed services online, or by email or phone at (850) 434-2735.

Accommodations can be made on a case-by-case basis for a personal visit to the office by appointment only.

