Escambia Health Department Announce Location, Scheduled Change For COVID-19 Testing

August 1, 2021

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) is announcing a change in location and hours of operation for specimen collection for COVID-19 testing for all persons with or without symptoms beginning the week of Monday, August 2.

Testing will be available at the FDOH-Escambia Downtown Center at 1300 West Gregory Street every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Testing is available to anyone with or without symptoms. Identification is required, and a cloth face covering is required to enter the building for testing.

For an appointment, call (850) 595-6554. For questions, call (850) 595-6500, option 6.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 