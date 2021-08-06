Escambia Considers Zoning Change To Allow Larger Retail Space In Some Rural Areas

When Dollar General considered building a new store in Walnut Hill earlier this year, their development company ran into a problem with Escambia County zoning. But now the Escambia County Commission is considering a Land Development Code change that would make such development possible in rural areas.

Teramore Development had three properties under contract at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 99A in Walnut Hill, next to Ernest Ward Middle School, for a 10,640 square foot Dollar General.

The property is currently zoned Rural Mixed Use (RMU) which allows commercial buildings up to 6,000 square feet. There is currently no provision whatsoever to grant any exceptions to construct a larger commercial building.

Now, the BOCC is considering an ordinance recommended Escambia County Planning Board that would allow up to 15,000 square feet in RMU districts with a conditional use approval for any business, not just a Dollar General. That conditional use provision, County Attorney Alison Rogers told NorthEscambia.com, would mean each request for RMU retail sales construction up to 15,000 square feet would required individual approval by the Board of Adjustment.

The county commission held the first of two public hearings on the ordinance Thursday night. The second public hearing and final vote will come on August 19.

Properties zoned as RMU in Escambia County are typically located near rural community centers and most are not currently used for agriculture.

To date, a Dollar General for Walnut Hill has not moved forward in the development or permitting process.

Pictured: A proposed Dollar General for Walnut Hill as presented in February 2021 by their development firm. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.