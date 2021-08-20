Escambia Approves Zoning To Change To Allow Larger Retails Space In Some Rural Areas

August 20, 2021

When Dollar General considered building a new store in Walnut Hill earlier this year, their development company ran into a problem with Escambia County zoning. Thursday, the  Escambia County Commission approved  a Land Development Code change that will make such development possible in rural areas.

Teramore Development had three properties under contract at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 99A in Walnut Hill, next to Ernest Ward Middle School, for a 10,640 square foot Dollar General.

The property is currently zoned Rural Mixed Use (RMU) which allowed commercial buildings up to 6,000 square feet. There was previously no provision whatsoever to grant any exceptions to construct a larger commercial building.

The  BOCC Thursday approved an ordinance recommended Escambia County Planning Board that allows up to 15,000 square feet in RMU districts with a conditional use approval for any business, not just a Dollar General. That conditional use provision, County Attorney Alison Rogers told NorthEscambia.com, would mean each request for RMU retail sales construction up to 15,000 square feet would required individual approval by the Board of Adjustment.

There were no were speakers at a public hearing Thursday morning on the ordinance, which was unanimously passed 5-0 by commissioners.

Properties zoned as RMU in Escambia County are typically located near rural community centers and most are not currently used for agriculture. For a map of RMU zoning in Escambia County, click or tap here (pdf).

To date, a Dollar General at Ernest Ward Middle School has not moved forward in the development or permitting process.

Pictured: A proposed Dollar General for Walnut Hill as presented in February 2021 by their development firm. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

