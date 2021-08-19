ECUA Suspends All Bulk Waste Collections Due To Driver Shortage

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has suspected all bulk waste collections due a driver shortage.

“Like many other organizations across the country, ECUA is experiencing staffing shortages among our sanitation collection crews, maintenance staff, and with our CDL drivers, which have been affecting our operations intermittently,” ECUA Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said in a news release.

Bulk waste includes items such as couches, mattresses, desks and chairs. The bulk waste collections will remain suspended the rest of the week. ECUA is also not accepting any new extra sanitation pick up orders (above the usual weekly allowable limit) for bulk items until the current extra bulk waste collections are completed.

Collections for garbage, yard waste and recyclables remain on their normal schedules although ECUA said some routes may run behind schedule.

“If any waste collections are missed, it is likely that the truck did not finish its daily route and will complete its route the next day. All collections will be caught up by Saturday, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through the greater-than-normal collection volumes and staffing issues,” Bowers said.

Customers who believe a pick up was missed, or have any other questions, may contact ECUA Customer Service to let us know via one of these ways: