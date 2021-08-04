ECSO: Molino Man Pointed Gun At His Mother And Girlfriend, Threatened To Kill Them

August 4, 2021

A Molino man is facing felony charges after allegedly threatening to kill his mother and girlfriend.

Nicholas Bronson Pierce, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit a felony and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded a reported armed disturbance at a residence on Pilgrim Trail West. He allegedly entered a residence and pointed a gun at his mother’s head and yelled, “I’ll kill you [expletive].”

“I feared for my life and really thought at that time, my son would kill me,’ she said, according to an ESCO report.

Pierce also pointed the gun at his girlfriend of eight months and threatened to kill her, the report states.

Pierce remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning without bond.

In July, he was charged with felony grand theft of a motor vehicle and released July 31 on a $5,000 bond. [Read more: Molino Man Identified As Truck Theft Suspect By His 'Distinct' Facial Tattoos]

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 