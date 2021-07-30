Molino Man Identified As Truck Theft Suspect By His ‘Distinct’ Facial Tattoos

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a Molino man as a truck theft suspect by his “distinct” tattoos.

Nicholas Bronson Pierce, 35, was charged with felony grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The victim alleged he let a friend known as “Brandon Jensen” use his 1997 Ford F250 for a couple of hours on June 23, but the friend never returned the truck after repeated requests. By June 30, the victim was in jail for 30 days and unable to continue to ask for the return of the truck or to file a police report.

Once the victim was out of jail, he reported the truck stolen and provided a Facebook page for “Brandon Jensen”, but deputies were unable to find a match for that name. But deputies were able to determine that the man pictured on the Facebook page was in fact Pierce due to his distinctive facial tattoos.

Pierce remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $5,000.