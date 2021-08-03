ECFR: Smoke Alarms Did Not Function Properly In Gonzalez Apartment Fire

August 3, 2021

Escambia Fire Rescue said smoke alarms were present but did not function properly in an apartment fire early Saturday morning in Gonzalez.

ECFR responded to the 1100 block of Lake Drive, off Old Chemstrand Road, about 1:40 a.m. There was nothing showing upon their arrival at the triplex, but they found a working kitchen fire in the rear of the building.

Crews brought the fire under control by 1:53 a.m. The kitchen sustained moderate damage. The cause of the fire was classified as a cooking mishap.

The Cantonment, Ensley. Brent, Ferry Pass and Myrtle Grove stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded. The American Red Cross provided temporary assistance to the displaced residents.

Photos courtesy ECFR for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 