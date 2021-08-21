Deputies Worked Traffic At Beulah Middle. Here’s How Many Traffic Stops They Made.

After receiving multiple complaints about speeding on Nine Mile Road near Beulah Middle School, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spent a morning working traffic in the area last week.

Between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on August 17, the ECSO conducted 14 traffic stops in the area. Out of these 14 stops, 10 resulted in a citation. The highest speed was 66 mph in a 45 mph zone. One citation was issued for speeding in a school zone while the lights were flashing.

The ECSO is reminding motorists to slow down in school zones, do not pass buses with flashing lights activated, be alert and remove distractions.