Deputies Worked Traffic At Beulah Middle. Here’s How Many Traffic Stops They Made.

August 21, 2021

After receiving multiple complaints about speeding on Nine Mile Road near Beulah Middle School, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spent a morning working traffic in the area last week.

Between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on August 17, the ECSO conducted 14 traffic stops in the area. Out of these 14 stops, 10 resulted in a citation. The highest speed was 66 mph in a 45 mph zone. One citation was issued for speeding in a school zone while the lights were flashing.

The ECSO is reminding motorists to slow down in school zones, do not pass buses with flashing lights activated, be alert and remove distractions.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 