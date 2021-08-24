COVID-19 Vaccine Available This Afternoon In Century

Community Health Northwest Florida will offer COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday afternoon in Century, in addition to other sites this week.

The back to school COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 and older will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at Community Health Northwest Florida Century Pediatrics at 501 Church Street. Siblings, parents, guardians, or any individuals age 18 are welcome to participate. Participants will have the choice of the Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) vaccine.

This week Community Health Northwest Florida, in partnership with Escambia County, will continue to operate its walk-in vaccination clinic inside Brownsville Community Center. The clinic is open to individuals age 18 and older every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants have the choice of the Moderna (two dose) or Johnson & Johnson (one and done) vaccine.

Other vaccination opportunities from Community Health include:

Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: CHNWF Jackson Street Education Room — 2315 W. Jackson St., Pensacola, FL

Vaccine: Moderna (ages 18+) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Thursday, Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: American Legion Post 193 — 2708 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL

Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+ — for both youth and adults) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: CHNWF Highway 90 Pediatrics — 4435 US HWY 90, Pace, FL

Vaccine: Pfizer (ages 12+ — for both youth and adults) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)