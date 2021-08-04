Cottage Hill Woman Allowed Juvenile To Steal Delivery Package, ECSO Says

August 4, 2021

A Cottage Hill woman was charged by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly allowing a juvenile to steal a recently delivered package.

Camie DeNean Linton, 39, was charged with felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor and petit theft.

Linton allegedly drove a juvenile in her care to Williams Ditch Road where she allowed the juvenile to steal the package. The package was removed from the top of a trash can that is designed with spray paint as being for FedEx and UPS deliveries, and the can is chained to a fence, according to the ECSO. The package contained car parts valued at $100.

Both Linton and the juvenile told deputies they believed the package was garbage because it was on top of the trash can, an arrest report states.

The relationship between Linton and the juvenile and his age were redacted from the arrest report.

