Cantonment Man Accused Of Cashing Check Stolen From Mailbox, Fleeing From Deputies

A Cantonment man is accused of stealing a check from a mailbox, cashing it, and fleeing from deputies.

Justin Michael Odom, 27, was charged with uttering a forged check, driving while being a habitual offender, felony fleeing from a police officer, and reckless driving.

In July, Odom allegedly stole an insurance company disbursement check from a mailbox on Santa Rosa Road in Cantonment. He changed the payee to his name and cashed the check at Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard, according to an arrest report. A deputy stated he was able to positively identify Odom as the person seen cashing the check on surveillance video.

On Sunday, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on routine patrol on Frank Ard Road when Odom ran out, got into a pickup truck and sped away.

“Odom then accelerated to a very high speed down the dirt driveway of the home, then turned left and proceeded towards my cruiser in an extremely reckless manner. Odom was spinning the tires and just about lost control striking my cruiser,” the deputy wrote in his report.

The truck accelerated away at a high rate of speed to Quintette, Highway 95A and then Stacey, not stopping for the deputy as he activated his emergency equipment for a traffic stop.