Average Gas Prices Slip A Penny Over The Last Week

Florida gas prices were down average of a penny last week to $3.01.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.03, while North Escambia drivers could find a low of $2.91 Sunday night on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Continued concerns about the spread of COVID-19 prevented gas prices from gaining any ground last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices have fallen under downward pressure due to worries about how the delta variant could reduce global fuel demand. The lower futures prices should enable gas prices to trend lower in the coming week.”