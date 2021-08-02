Motorcycle Crash In Beulah Claims One Life, Critically Injures Another
August 8, 2021
A collision in Beulah claimed the life of one motorcyclist Saturday afternoon and critically injured another.
The crash occurred about 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a car driven by a 30-year old Pensacola man was traveling east on Nine Mile Road and initiated a turn toward northbound Highway 99. At the same time, the motorcycle traveling west entered the intersection and collided with the right front of the car.
The 49-year old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, a 45-year old female from Eight Mile, Alabama, was critically injured. The driver of the car was not injured.
Troopers said charges are unknown at this time. FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.
Pictured: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision Saturday afternoon at the intersection of West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road. Photo: Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
This is so sad. I’m sorry for the family. I agree that this intersection is terrible. My main complaint is there is no good lighting at night. And people who have lived in the area for a long time have difficulty navigating that intersection because it’s always been a stop sign on 99. When an area like that grows in activity so quickly you then must accommodate that growth with sound infrastructure just as quickly.
Prayers to the ones lost and injured and God bless you.
Its not something you can understand or needs to be.
Just plain sympathy and understanding .
A very hurtful thing in life.
Been there done that.
Sincerely, God Bless from my heart
I might also add a sincere thank you to the nurse who did compressions on the gentleman .
1st responders also included.
God keep us safe.
Read the article again. It says the car was travelling EASTBOUND on 9 mile road and the motorcycle was traveling westbound on 9 mile road. Now it makes sense.
The car was traveling East on 90 and turned North to 99. That would have the car crossing the West bound lane of 90, placing the right front of the car in the path of the West bound motorcycle. That’s what i read.
the car turned left,north bound,motorcycle collided with the right passenger side of car
@Raheed Jackson. It is a tricky intersection at times and you cannot always see the car turning right from there if the cars next to it are far enough forward. It isn’t necessarily people blowing through it.
It was my father and what was explained to me is that he was at the light turning left on his bike and the car was turning right from opposite directions. Police are still investigating.
@ Henry Coe…
Me too. I tried to reconstruct this in my mind. It just left me befuddled.
@Tiff…
Over the years you can be assurred there have been some disasters at this intersection. An unlit country crossroad with only stopsigns to control traffic was a recipe for a first class mess.
@ Henry Coe
I agree, there seems to be details that are not available here. This intersection is very well marked. There are turning lanes from each direction, with right and left turn lanes in the east and west bound lanes. The problem is not with the intersection, rather it is with the people driving through it. People need to be more observant, cautious when approaching any intersection. Just because you have a green light doesn’t mean it is safe to blow through it with out looking.
Sad to hear of this accident and expect more accidents at this intersection. It was poorly designed and there are misaligned lanes and odd traffic flows. It seems like an afterthought of all the road construction .
This is the second accident we’ve seen at this intersection. People literally are doing 65mph on this street and majority of them are with Texas plates.
So the car was turning right from 9 Mile Rd west bound to Beulah Rd going north and the motorcycle entered the intersection and collided with the right front of the car? Was the motorcycle in the wrong lane traveling south in the north bound lane of Beulah Rd?
The description for what happened is kind of bizarre. Would like to understand what happened.
Prayers for everyone involved.