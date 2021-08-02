Motorcycle Crash In Beulah Claims One Life, Critically Injures Another

A collision in Beulah claimed the life of one motorcyclist Saturday afternoon and critically injured another.

The crash occurred about 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a car driven by a 30-year old Pensacola man was traveling east on Nine Mile Road and initiated a turn toward northbound Highway 99. At the same time, the motorcycle traveling west entered the intersection and collided with the right front of the car.

The 49-year old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, a 45-year old female from Eight Mile, Alabama, was critically injured. The driver of the car was not injured.

Troopers said charges are unknown at this time. FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

Pictured: A motorcyclist was killed in a collision Saturday afternoon at the intersection of West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road. Photo: Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.