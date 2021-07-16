Woman Gets 25 Years For Hot Vehicle Death Of Her 2-Year Old Child

An Escambia County woman was sentenced to 25 years in state prison Thursday for the hot car death of her child. The child spent about nine hours in the vehicle.

Jessica Lynn Monell, 38, entered a plea of no contest to aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect. She previously entered no contest pleas to multiple charges involving possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.

On April 10, 2019, Monell’s two-year-old child was found deceased in Monell’s van parked outside the home. The subsequent investigation revealed that Monell had ingested methamphetamine and forgot to remove her child from the van. The child was strapped in her car seat from approximately 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The medical examiner determined that the child’s cause of death was hyperthermia. At the scene, Monell consented to a blood draw and methamphetamine was found in her blood.

A search warrant was executed on the home and various drugs and paraphernalia were found. The child’s autopsy report revealed that the child had a trace amount of methamphetamine in her system as well.